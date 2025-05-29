Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 1198.33 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 34.03% to Rs 52.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 1198.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1060.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.22% to Rs 185.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 4527.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3885.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

