Deco-Mica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.43% to Rs 16.43 crore

Net loss of Deco-Mica reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.4318.143.595.46-0.110.56-0.530.08-0.390.06

