K G Denim reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of K G Denim reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.8711.86663.10-103.044.72-12.032.51-15.661.87-11.67

