Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development bags supply order from BHEL worth over Rs 6 crore

Dee Development bags supply order from BHEL worth over Rs 6 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dee Development Engineers informed that it has bagged a purchase order worth Rs 6.33 crore from the Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

The contract is for supplying turbin integral piping (P-92) of 26.2 MT. The time period by which the order(s) /contract(s) is to be executed is June 2025 to August 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

The scrip fell 2.94% to currently trade at Rs 350 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex declines 350 pts, Mid, SmallCap indices fall 2%

GOP voters welcome Trump's somewhat softened tone during RNC speech

LIVE news: Credit growth should not run ahead of deposit growth, says RBI Governor Das

Jagan writes to PM Modi over alleged atrocities against YSRCP cadres

IT ministry asks tech firms to find age verification methods under data law

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story