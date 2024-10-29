Ram Ratna Wires gains after Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Ram Ratna Wires rose 1.35% to Rs 555.80 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 17.7% to Rs 16.79 crore on 24.14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 939.80 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 21.60 crore in Q2 FY25, down 4.93% as against Rs 22.72 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expense jumped 24.52% year on year to Rs 921.67 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 859.68 crore (up 26.38% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 16.34 crore (up 15.64% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA increased 14.3% year on year to Rs 36.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. EBITDA margin reduced to 3.8% as compared to 4.2% registered in Q2 FY24.

Mahendrakumar Kabra, MD of Ram Ratna Wires, said, I am thrilled to announce that Ram Ratna Wires has achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2 FY25, fueled by robust domestic demand, which now contributes 91% to our revenue. Our improved EBITDA per tonne is driven by favorable product mix and strong market conditions. We are also expanding our offerings to include Paper Covered Strips, Fine & Ultra Fine Enameled Wires, Litz Wires, etc.

The growth in high-margin segments like copper tubes & pipes, BLDC Motors & HVLS fans is further boosting our overall performance. Looking ahead, we are dedicating Rs 700 crore over the next three years to enhance our Bhiwadi facility. We have already invested some portion of this earmark expanding the capacity of the plant to 24,000 MTPA. The Board has approved the acquisition of 60% stake in Tefabo Product Private Limited, expanding our footprint in the renewable energy sector. Additionally, we are investing Rs 40 crore to increase our Silvassa plant's capacity from 39,600 MT to 49,200 MT.

Ram Ratna Wires is a leading manufacturer of winding wires, mainly enamelled copper wires. The company offers unique product range of all gauges of winding wires including super fine wires. The product portfolio of the company includes enamelled copper wire and strips, enamelled aluminium wires and strips, submersible winding wires, fiber glass covered copper and aluminium strips and paper cover round wires.

