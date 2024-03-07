Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from ICRA

Deepak Nitrite and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from ICRA

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Deepak Nitrite has received reaffirmation in long term credit rating of ICRA AA and short term rating at ICRA A1+ for Rs 490 crore bank facilities and Rs 200 crore commercial paper of the company. The outlook on the long term rating is Positive.

Further, ICRA has also reaffirmed the long term credit rating of ICRA AA and short term rating at ICRA A1+ for Rs 729.02 crore bank facilities of Deepak Phenolics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The outlook on the long term rating is Positive.

Additionally, ICRA has reaffirmed the long term credit rating of ICRA A and short term rating at ICRA A2+ for Rs 200 crore bank facilities of Deepak Chem Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The outlook on the long term rating is Positive.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

