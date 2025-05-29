Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 20.27% to Rs 202.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2126.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.02% to Rs 697.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 8281.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7681.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content