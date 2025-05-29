Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 20.27% to Rs 202.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2126.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.02% to Rs 697.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 8281.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7681.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2179.692126.21 3 8281.937681.83 8 OPM %14.5214.16 -13.1814.62 - PBDT329.96315.85 4 1148.121187.59 -3 PBT278.71269.39 3 952.751021.93 -7 NP202.41253.86 -20 697.24810.90 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma arm incorporates WOS in Netherlands

Sensex slips 239 pts, Nifty ends below 24,800; ITC drops over 3%

IIP grows at eight month low of 2.7% on year in Apr-25

Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) IPO subscribed 4.50x

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO subscribed 2.09x

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story