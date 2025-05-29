Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 20.27% to Rs 202.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2126.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.02% to Rs 697.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 8281.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7681.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2179.692126.218281.937681.8314.5214.1613.1814.62329.96315.851148.121187.59278.71269.39952.751021.93202.41253.86697.24810.90

