Aurobindo Pharma arm incorporates WOS in Netherlands

Aurobindo Pharma said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Curateq Biologics has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in the Netherlands by the name of CuraTeQ Biologics B.V.

The purpose of the incorporation of this wholly owned subsidiary is to expand the biopharma products business in Europe.

The company has subscribed to an initial share capital of Euro 10,000, divided into 10,000 shares with a nominal value of Euro 1.00 each.

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 903.47 crore despite a 11.9% jump in net sales to Rs 8,381.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 3.61% to end at Rs 1,147.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News