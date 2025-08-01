Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Manappuram Finance announced that Deepak Reddy has taken over as CEO of the Company effective 01 August 2025.

Consequent to the appointment of new CEO, designation of V P Nandakumar, was changed from Managing Director & CEO to Managing Director effective from 31 July 2025 (end of business hours). V P Nandakumar will continue in his role as the Managing Director of the Company and the new CEO shall report to the Managing Director.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

