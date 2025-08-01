Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance announced that Deepak Reddy has taken over as CEO of the Company effective 01 August 2025.

Consequent to the appointment of new CEO, designation of V P Nandakumar, was changed from Managing Director & CEO to Managing Director effective from 31 July 2025 (end of business hours). V P Nandakumar will continue in his role as the Managing Director of the Company and the new CEO shall report to the Managing Director.

