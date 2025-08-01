Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Eicher Motors added 2.71% to Rs 5,618.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 10.54% YoY to Rs 1,592.99 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 1,203 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 3.26% year-on-year increase. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 23.9% in Q1 FY26, compared to 26.5% in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 261,326 motorcycles, representing a 14.7% increase from 227,736 units sold in Q1 FY25.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,671 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11.9% from Rs 5,070 crore in the same quarter of FY25. EBITDA for the quarter rose 32.6% to Rs 511 crore, compared to Rs 385 crore a year earlier. VECV sold 21,610 vehicles during the quarter, an increase from 19,702 vehicles sold in Q1 FY25. B Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors and chief executive officer of Royal Enfield, commented on the companys performance, At Eicher Motors, we had a solid start to the year, with encouraging growth across both Royal Enfield and VECV. We continue to build consistent momentum in volumes, profitability, and the strength of our overall portfolio. At Royal Enfield, we sustained our growth momentum in the first quarter, driven by a continued focus on product innovation, immersive riding experiences, and a deeper expression of pure motorcycling. The refreshed Hunter 350 remains a key growth driver, both in terms of volumes and community engagement.

Advancing our global ambitions, we strengthened our presence in the SAARC region and expanded our portfolio in Nepal with the locally assembled Classic 350. With a refreshed line-up of motorcycles and a growing ecosystem of curated rides and culture-first experiences, we are shaping a vibrant and inclusive motorcycling movement. VECV has also delivered consistent growth, supported by a strong product portfolio and a sharp understanding of Indias evolving commercial mobility needs. Our ongoing investment in sustainable and efficient transport solutions positions us well for the future. As we move forward, our commitment to long-term value creation remains strong driven by customer-centric innovation, global ambition, and meaningful brand experiences at every level.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV and vice chairman of Eicher Motors, commented on VECVs performance: VECV delivered its best-ever first quarter with 21,610 units sold in Q1 FY26, up 9.7% year-on-year, broadening its footprint in a largely flat market. Overall market share improved to 18.7%, compared to 17.3% last year, driven by continued leadership in LMD trucks with a 34.5% share, and strong performance in buses, where total bus volumes grew 14.8% and market share rose to 21.5%. Exports increased by 20.5% over the previous year. Deliveries of the all-electric Eicher Pro X in the SCV segment (2.03.5T) continue to gain momentum. Heavy-duty volumes were marginally lower due to a smaller total market, despite market share gains. Our connected vehicle solution, My Eicher, now connects 150,000 customers, representing 350,000 vehicles. VECV reported strong revenue growth and expanded profit margins, supported by better volumes, pricing, and cost discipline. Profit after tax (PAT) was lower compared to the previous year, primarily due to a one-off impact in Q1 FY25 related to deferred tax reversal.