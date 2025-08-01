Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 13.83% over last one month compared to 2.75% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 4.13% today to trade at Rs 2626. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.32% to quote at 20632.84. The index is up 2.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd increased 2.76% and Dabur India Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 8.4 % over last one year compared to the 0.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.