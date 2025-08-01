PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

PNB Housing Finance slumped 10% to Rs 887.60 after the bank announced that MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigned to pursue external career opportunities.

Kousgi will work closely with the board and senior leadership to ensure a smooth transition until his departure on 28 October 2025.

The company affirmed that its strategic focus and growth trajectory remain unchanged, crediting Kousgi for helping build a strong foundation. The board will initiate an immediate search for a seasoned industry professional to take over leadership.

Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, R. Chandrasekaran, assured a rigorous and merit-based selection process.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.