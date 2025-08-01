Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNB Housing Finance slumped 10% to Rs 887.60 after the bank announced that MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigned to pursue external career opportunities.

Kousgi will work closely with the board and senior leadership to ensure a smooth transition until his departure on 28 October 2025.

The company affirmed that its strategic focus and growth trajectory remain unchanged, crediting Kousgi for helping build a strong foundation. The board will initiate an immediate search for a seasoned industry professional to take over leadership.

Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, R. Chandrasekaran, assured a rigorous and merit-based selection process.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.

In Q1 June 2025, PNB Housing Finance's net profit increased by 23% YoY and declined by 3% QoQ to Rs 534 crore. Net interest income grew by 17% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 760 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin stood at 3.74% in Q1FY26 as against 3.75% in Q4FY25 and 3.65% in Q1FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story