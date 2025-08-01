Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.13% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 2.53% today to trade at Rs 1056.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.5% to quote at 34635.28. The index is down 8.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 1.4% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.51 % over last one year compared to the 0.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.13% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 469 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3491 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1627.05 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.85 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

Market drop in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story