Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.13% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 2.53% today to trade at Rs 1056.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.5% to quote at 34635.28. The index is down 8.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 1.4% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.51 % over last one year compared to the 0.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.