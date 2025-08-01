Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 2.7% to 7,154 units in July 2025 as against 6,963 units sold in July 2024.

While domestic sales also rose 1.3% to 6,624 units in July 2025 compared with 6,540 units sold in July 2024.

The companys exports jumped 25.3% to 530 units in July 2025 as against 423 units posted in July 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 358 machines in July 2025, registering a decline of 27.1% from 491 machines sold in July 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.