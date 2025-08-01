Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 2.7% to 7,154 units in July 2025 as against 6,963 units sold in July 2024.

While domestic sales also rose 1.3% to 6,624 units in July 2025 compared with 6,540 units sold in July 2024.

The companys exports jumped 25.3% to 530 units in July 2025 as against 423 units posted in July 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 358 machines in July 2025, registering a decline of 27.1% from 491 machines sold in July 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 14.5% to Rs 284.38 crore on a 6.1% jump in net sales to Rs 2,430.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Escorts Kubota rose 0.55% to Rs 3,385 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story