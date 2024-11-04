Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 379.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 1069.85 crore

Net Loss of Delhi International Airport Pvt reported to Rs 379.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 120.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 1069.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 955.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1069.85955.16 12 OPM %26.9131.12 -PBDT-92.91102.55 PL PBT-379.12-90.38 -319 NP-379.12-120.38 -215

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

