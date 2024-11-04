Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 379.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 1069.85 crore

Net Loss of Delhi International Airport Pvt reported to Rs 379.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 120.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 1069.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 955.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1069.85955.1626.9131.12-92.91102.55-379.12-90.38-379.12-120.38

