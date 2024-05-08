Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 194.81 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 41.51% to Rs 72.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 194.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.56% to Rs 244.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 925.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 964.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales194.81214.31 -9 925.30964.47 -4 OPM %21.4128.08 -31.7136.32 - PBDT57.2376.50 -25 340.22387.94 -12 PBT42.3161.94 -32 276.44329.29 -16 NP72.4151.17 42 244.23261.37 -7

