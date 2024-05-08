Kamdhenu Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu Ventures reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 291.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

85.1570.80291.71259.508.550.177.67-0.186.99-0.8120.55-6.155.81-2.0115.93-11.054.20-2.4913.85-11.27

