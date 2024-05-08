Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanta Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vivanta Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 76.65% to Rs 4.13 crore

Net Loss of Vivanta Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.65% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.46% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.22% to Rs 37.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.1317.69 -77 37.2424.79 50 OPM %0.731.41 -3.897.79 - PBDT0.070.25 -72 1.491.95 -24 PBT00.24 -100 1.291.79 -28 NP-0.37-0.25 -48 0.931.30 -28

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

