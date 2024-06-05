Delton Cables edges higher after bagging supply order worth Rs 178 crore

Delton Cables added 2.58% to Rs 410.20 after the company announced that it has received an order of Rs 177.83 crore from Top EPC Companies under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS Scheme) for supply of power cables.

The aforementioned domestic contract has to be executed over a period of 2 years.

The value of the said contract is nearly 50.2% of Deltons market capitalization, which currently stands at Rs 354.24 crore.

Delton Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of wires and cables, power cables, radio high frequency cables & PVC compound. It is also into the manufacturing of switch gears. It sells products under its own brand name - 'DELTON.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 131.78 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

