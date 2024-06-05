Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infra edges higher after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 547 crore from RVNL

GPT Infra edges higher after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 547 crore from RVNL

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GPT Infraprojects added 3.18% to Rs 234.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 547 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which has to be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

The contract entails the construction of several key infrastructure components for the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway, extending from Ch. 0.145 KM to 7.337 KM of NH 117 in the state of West Bengal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The scope of work includes the construction of the viaduct portion of the elevated corridor, road over bridges (ROBs) excluding steel spans, exit/entry ramps, small vehicle underpasses (SVUP), light vehicle underpasses (LVUP), vehicle underpasses (VUP), and pedestrian underpasses (PUP).

Additionally, the contract covers the construction, reconstruction, and widening of culverts, the NHAI office building, and other miscellaneous works, including electrification and lighting.

The contract, however, excludes design, supply, fabrication, and launching of steel bridge spans, RE walls, road work, diversion, intersections, and utility shifting.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 55.67% to Rs 16.19 crore on 10.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for work order of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Barometers trade near flat line; media shares advance

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam JV bags Rs 438 cr project from Southern Railway

Volumes jump at Dabur India Ltd counter

India's Private Sector Growth Eases To 5-Month Low

Greaves Electric Mobility commences deliveries of Nexus electric scooters in Bangalore

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Paradip Port Authority

Nifty above 21,950 mark; FMCG shares advance; VIX slumps 25.32%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story