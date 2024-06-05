Volumes jump at Dabur India Ltd counter

Dabur India Ltd saw volume of 12.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares

Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2024.

Dabur India Ltd saw volume of 12.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.01% to Rs.631.00. Volumes stood at 8.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd registered volume of 1700 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.50,615.60. Volumes stood at 241 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31810 shares. The stock increased 11.18% to Rs.439.60. Volumes stood at 47705 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 9504 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2121 shares. The stock rose 12.65% to Rs.1,940.00. Volumes stood at 1734 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51887 shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.1,129.40. Volumes stood at 63630 shares in the last session.

