LTIMindtree Q4 PAT jumps 3% YoY to Rs 1,099 cr; declares dividend of Rs 45/sh

LTIMindtree's consolidated net profit advanced 2.6% to Rs 1,099.9 crore on 9.88% revenue from operations in net sales to Rs 9,771.7 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,529.3 crore, up 5.59% from Rs 1,448.3 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,345.4 crore in Q4 FY25, up 2.8% YoY and 1.2% QoQ. EBIT margin fell to 13.8% in Q4 FY25, compared with 14.7% in Q4 FY24 and 13.8% in Q3 FY25.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,131.0 million in Q4 FY25, down 0.07% QoQ and up 5.8% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue shed 0.6% QoQ and was up 6.3% YoY.

Order inflow jumped 11.88% to $1.60 billion in Q4 FY25, compared with $1.43 billion in Q4 FY24.

The company said that it added 26 new clients during the quarter ended 31 March 2025. The total client base currently stands at 741 active clients in Q4 FY25.

On the talent front, the company reported a headcount of 84,307 professionals at the end of Q4 FY25. The firm's TTM attrition rate stood at 14.4% in Q4 FY25.

Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, said, We concluded FY25 with a revenue growth of 5% in constant currency terms and an EBIT margin of 14.5%. Our key verticals and a major geography drove our yearly growth despite an ongoing challenging macro environment. The robust order inflow, driven by a significant array of AI-led deal wins, illustrates the pervasive integration of AI across our service offerings.

Venu Lambus transition to LTIMindtree has been seamless and supports our strategic goals. His growing understanding of the organization, combined with our ability to secure large deals, strong presence in tech-intensive sectors, and robust balance sheet, positions us well to leverage the opportunities ahead of us.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit saw a marginal rise of 0.36% to Rs 4,602 crore, while its revenue from operations increased by 7.01% to Rs 38,008.1 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM. The record date for the purpose of determining members eligible to receive dividends and the date of the AGM shall be intimated in due course.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

Shares of LTIMindtree surged 5.06% to end at Rs 4,538.50 on the BSE.

