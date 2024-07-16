Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 6.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 247.53 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 6.80% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 247.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.247.53273.1810.7110.5981.1678.0555.4749.9945.5242.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp