Den Networks Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.66, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 10.92% in NIFTY and a 20.92% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.66, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 23783.80078125. The Sensex is at 78644.09, up 0.13%.Den Networks Ltd has lost around 5.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1880.45, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

