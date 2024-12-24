Indices trade with limited gains; European mrkt advance

The key equity indices traded with minor gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark. Oil & gas, auto and FMCG shares advanced while PSU Bank, metal and media shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 116.66 points or 0.15% to 78,656.22. The Nifty 50 index added 32.75 points or 0.14% to 23,786.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.19%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,098 shares rose and 1,827 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index gained 0.27% to 22,632.85. The index rose 0.58% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Biocon (up 4.35%), Granules India (up 3.29%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.63%), Laurus Labs (up 0.99%) and Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.7%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lupin (up 0.65%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (up 0.33%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.23%), Gland Pharma (up 0.13%) advanced.

Also Read

Stocks in Spotlight:

Greaves Cotton surged 10.45% after the companys material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with regulatory organisations in connection with its initial public offering.

Vraj Iron And Steel rallied 3.86% after the company successfully commenced commercial operation of sponge iron plant on 23 December 2024 of expansion project located at Dighoia, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 0.94%. The company announced that it has raised Rs 594.84 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 523.20 per share.

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection fell 1.82% after firm said Ashish R Nayak, chief financial officer (CFO) & vice president finance and accounts, has tendered his resignation from the services of the company due to personal reasons.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories advanced 1.60% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dr Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, (DRSA) has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) in Finland, named Dr Reddy's Finland Oy.

Whirlpool of India added 2.31% while PG Electroplast (PGEL) rallied 3.54% after the company has signed definitive agreement with PG Electroplast for contract manufacturing select models of whirlpool branded semi-automatic washing machines.

Global Markets:

European and Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in technology shares that mirrored their U.S. counterparts. However, trading volumes remained thin ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Markets awaited further clarity on Beijing's plans for stimulus measures in the upcoming year. Recent reports indicated that China will increase fiscal spending to bolster economic growth.

Regional markets drew positive signals from Wall Street, which closed higher on Monday as technology stocks partially recovered from last week's steep declines.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 5,974.07 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 42,906.65, and the NASDAQ Composite climbed 1% to 19,764.89 points.

Broadcom Inc surged 5.5% as investors continued to acquire shares of the chipmaker following its strong quarterly results and optimistic guidance released earlier this month. Qualcomm Inc stock rose more than 3% after a jury ruled that its central processors are properly licensed under an agreement with UK-based Arm Holdings.

Wall Street will have a shortened trading session on Tuesday, as will most Asian markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News