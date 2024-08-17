Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 32.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 16.88 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 32.65% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.8816.34 3 OPM %29.2733.41 -PBDT5.205.69 -9 PBT5.055.61 -10 NP3.304.90 -33

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

