Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 32.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 16.88 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 32.65% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.8816.3429.2733.415.205.695.055.613.304.90

