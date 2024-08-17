Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit declines 12.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 4.05% to Rs 33.88 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt declined 12.96% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.05% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.8835.31 -4 OPM %91.3596.86 -PBDT25.0021.57 16 PBT24.5921.45 15 NP18.6721.45 -13

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

