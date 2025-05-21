Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Department of Telecommunications announces Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to enhance cyber protection

Department of Telecommunications announces Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to enhance cyber protection

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced sharing of Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) with stakeholders- an output from a multi- dimensional analytical tool developed as part of the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to empower financial institutions with advance actionable intelligence for cyber fraud prevention. This will enhance cyber protection and validation checks in case of mobile numbers flagged with this tool when digital payment is proposed to be made to such numbers. FRI allows for swift, targeted, and collaborative action against suspected frauds in both telecom and financial domains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Tyre Inds surges after Q4 PAT climbs 88% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 29.46 times

Belrise Industries IPO subscribed 67%

NSE SME IPO of Dar Credit & Capital subscribed 5.35 times

INR closes on tepid note despite steady gains in equities

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story