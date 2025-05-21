Department of Telecommunications announces Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to enhance cyber protection

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced sharing of Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) with stakeholders- an output from a multi- dimensional analytical tool developed as part of the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to empower financial institutions with advance actionable intelligence for cyber fraud prevention. This will enhance cyber protection and validation checks in case of mobile numbers flagged with this tool when digital payment is proposed to be made to such numbers. FRI allows for swift, targeted, and collaborative action against suspected frauds in both telecom and financial domains.

