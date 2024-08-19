Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deposit insurance is essential components of stable and trustworthy financial system says RBI Deputy Gov

Deposit insurance is essential components of stable and trustworthy financial system says RBI Deputy Gov

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Deposit insurance and deposit insurers are essential components of a stable and trustworthy financial system, according to Swaminathan J, the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They not only help in maintaining public confidence by protecting depositors but also play a crucial role in promoting overall economic growth. By providing a financial safety net, the deposit insurers contribute significantly to financial stability. It has become imperative for the regulators and the deposit insurers to realign their policies and regulations to enable banks to better manage and enhance their risk management capabilities, especially liquidity risk management. The rapidly changing financial landscape will keep on throwing new challenges in the field of deposit insurance, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 19: Mid, SmallCap indices outrun benchmarks; auto, private banks weigh

Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts

Keystone Realtors eyes 32% growth in housing sales this year: CMD

Sterling Tools zooms 20%, hits new high; rallies 34% in a week on strong Q1

Yen rises sharply, euro touches its highest this year as dollar retreats

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story