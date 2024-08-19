Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mediaone Global Ent hits the roof after Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 4 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Mediaone Global Entertainment hit upper circuit of 20% to Rs 47.40 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 3.77 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 1.66 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 22.02 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 6.39 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared to Rs 5.35 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1.66 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 16.67 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 4.73 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Other expenses of Exhibition stood at Rs 0.20 crore in Q1 FY25, down 16.67% as compared with Rs 0.24 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Mediaone Global Entertainment is in the business of Production, distribution and exhibition of films.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

