Mediaone Global Ent hits the roof after Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 4 cr

Mediaone Global Entertainment hit upper circuit of 20% to Rs 47.40 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 3.77 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 1.66 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 22.02 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 6.39 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared to Rs 5.35 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1.66 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 16.67 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 4.73 crore in corresponding quarter last year.