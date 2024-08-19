AGI Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Infomedia Press Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2024. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Infomedia Press Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AGI Infra Ltd lost 7.12% to Rs 955 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2529 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd crashed 6.84% to Rs 2376.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7758 shares in the past one month.

Infomedia Press Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 6.27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4134 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 7.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 167.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

