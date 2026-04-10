Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) surged 5.68% to Rs 31.25 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 26 crore order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

The order pertains to the National Pharmacists Registration Tracking System (NPRTS) under the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

The project scope includes design, development, system integration, and maintenance of the platform, along with the implementation of cybersecurity measures for the existing IT infrastructure. The company will develop a centralized, web-based system aimed at streamlining pharmacist registration and tracking across the country.

The contract has been awarded on a fixed-cost basis and is expected to be executed over a period of approximately three years, offering medium-term revenue visibility.

Commenting on its outlook, the company said it continues to build momentum in government and enterprise digital transformation initiatives, backed by its capabilities in cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions. It added that it is strengthening its order pipeline and positioning itself in long-duration, high-value engagements. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology, said, This mandate reflects our capability to deliver large-scale, integrated digital solutions with strong execution discipline and reliability. We remain focused on scaling our presence in high-value digital infrastructure programs and driving sustainable growth. Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services, offering solutions across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services. Its product portfolio includes offerings such as Talligence and ByteSigner.