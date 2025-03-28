DEV IT gains on securing order worth Rs 4 cr

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) added 2.06% to Rs 114.10 after the company announced that it has secured two orders from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) totaling Rs 3.80 crore.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

The first order, awarded by NIC, is for the development, customization, implementation, and maintenance of the IT system and software application for the Rajasthan Mahila Credit Cooperative Federation. The quoted amount for this project is Rs 3.28 crore, and it is expected to be completed within approximately 3 years.

The second order was also received from NIC for the development of the CM Kisan & Gopal Credit Card Schemes modules under the Cooperative Management System 2.0 (Raj Sahakar), totaling Rs 52 lakh. It is expected to be completed within approximately 2 years.

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

The company's consolidated net profit added 1.77% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 50.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

