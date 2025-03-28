Sarthak Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd and Innovana Thinklabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2025.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd and Innovana Thinklabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2025.

Sarthak Metals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 119.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5057 shares in the past one month.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 28.81. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd spiked 16.56% to Rs 968.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4749 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd exploded 13.37% to Rs 37.48. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3404 shares in the past one month.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd gained 12.72% to Rs 308.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3099 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News