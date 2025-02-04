DEVIT wins two cybersecurity orders from US-based client

DEV Information Technology has secured two significant cybersecurity orders from an existing USA-based enterprise client. These contracts will contribute an annual revenue of USD 250,000 (Rs 2 crore) to the company.

DEV IT will be delivering the following key cybersecurity services:

Compliance Guidance Helping clients meet ISO, HIPAA, and GDPR standards.

24x7 Managed SOC Services Continuous threat monitoring using Cortex and Azure Sentinel.

