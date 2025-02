Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 59.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.83% to Rs 1005.29 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 59.15% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 1005.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1102.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1005.291102.624.147.7233.2170.7326.8865.7319.3347.32

