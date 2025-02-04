Larsen & Toubro to set up Pellet and DRI plant in MENA region

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T will set up a Pellet Plant and a Direct Reduction of Iron (DRI) Plant for a client in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region. These pertains to a major order secured earlier from the client a leading steel producer in MENA and are part of the global initiative towards decarbonisation.

The scope of work includes design-build Pellet and DRI plants encompassing engineering, supply, erection and construction works based on globally acclaimed technologies. L&T has been involved in many landmark iron and steel manufacturing plants globally, and these new projects reaffirm its expertise in delivering design-build steel plants.

According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

