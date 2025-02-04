INR recovers marginally as dollar retreats from elevated levels

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
The Indian rupee recovered 3 paise from its all-time low level to close at 87.08 (provisional) against US dollar on Tuesday, as the American currency index retreated from its elevated levels. The dollar index partly gave up yesterdays sharp up move after US President Donald Trump confirmed he has reached an agreement with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to pause recently implemented tariffs on Mexico for one month. The US dollar index, which had surged past 109.88 level, retreated to 108 level. Positive local equities also perked up gains in the counter. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 1,397.07 points, or 1.81 percent, to 78,583.81 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 378.20 points, or 1.62 percent, at 23,739.25. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.98 and touched an intraday low of 87.13 against the American currency during the session.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

