Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 11.11% to Rs 118.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 594.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 566.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.594.39566.1069.3868.32340.56308.65192.89161.05118.73106.86

