Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.14 -71 OPM %75.0050.00 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.06 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

U.S. Indices Climb Amid Tech Rally

Shyam Metalics Q3 PAT drops 25% QoQ to Rs 197 cr

Axis Bank gains as Q3 PAT jumps 3% YoY to Rs 6,490 cr

DCB Bank surges after Q3 PAT rises 22% YoY; deposit base rises to Rs 67,754 crore

Indices trade sideways; media shares skid for 2nd day

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story