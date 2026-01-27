Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Devrup Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.14 -71 OPM %75.0050.00 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.06 -33
