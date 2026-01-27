DCB Bank surges after Q3 PAT rises 22% YoY; deposit base rises to Rs 67,754 crore

DCB Bank zoomed 6.57% to Rs 194.60 after the bank reported 22% jump in net profit to Rs 185 crore on a 16% increase in total income to Rs 846 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 625 crore, up 15% YoY. Net interest margin was 3.27% for the December 2025 period as against 3.30% for the December 2024 period.

Operating expenses rose by 15% to Rs 523 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 456 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Accordingly, the private sector bank registered an operating profit of Rs 323 crore in Q3 FY26, up 19% YoY.

Provisions and contingencies expanded by 10% to Rs 74 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 67 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 249 crore, up by 22% from Rs 204 crore in Q3 FY25. Gross NPAs declined to 2.72% as of 31 December 2025, from 3.11% as of 31 December 2024. Net NPAs fell to 1.10% as of 31 December 2025 from 1.18% as of 31 December 2024. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) as on 31 December 2025 was at 75.35% and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 76.06%. The bank had a deposit base of Rs 67,754 crore as on 31 December 2025, up 20% YoY. Net advances of the bank as on 31 December 2025 were Rs 56,600 crore, up 18% YoY.

Capital adequacy continues to be strong and as on 31 December 2025, the capital adequacy ratio was at 15.84% (with Tier I at 13.45% and Tier II at 2.39% as per Basel III norms). Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO said: "The growth momentum in both advances and deposits continues to be robust. As indicated in the last quarter, the NIM continues its upward trend in this quarter as well. Fee income momentum continues to remain strong. Credit costs remain benign with slippages reducing and GNPA & NNPA at their three-year lows. The bank has registered the highest ever quarterly PAT, despite taking a one-time impact of Rs. 26.87 crore on account of the 'New Labour Codes.