Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 1294.40 crore

Net loss of Devyani International reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 1294.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 843.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

