Star Health partners with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Launches brand campaign featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad players

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company(Star Health) has partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their official health insurance partner for the ongoing T20 League 2025.

Star Health Insurance has launched a brand campaign featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad players Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel to engage fans and build awareness around the importance of everyday wellness and the need for health insurance for all.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance, said, We are delighted to associate with Sunrisers Hyderabad in this T20 league, as this partnership perfectly reflects our three core values: customer centricity, trust and transparency. This league which is in its 18th season, is not just a celebration of cricket, but also a platform that brings together millions of people across the country, echoing our commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do. Just as the players and teams earn the trust of their fans through dedication and integrity, we strive to build lasting trust with our customers through reliable service and transparent processes. This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in these values, both on the pitch and in everyday life, and we look forward to supporting the team and the tournament while championing what matters most to our customers.

