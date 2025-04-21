Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Agrovet reappoints Balram Singh Yadav as MD; appoints Sunil Kataria as CEO & MD-designate

Godrej Agrovet reappoints Balram Singh Yadav as MD; appoints Sunil Kataria as CEO & MD-designate

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Godrej Agrovet has announced the reappointment of Balram Singh Yadav as the managing director (MD) of the company for a further period from 1 May 2025 to 31 August 2025.

Yadav, a seasoned professional who has been associated with the Godrej Group since 1990, has been instrumental in driving the strategic growth of Godrej Agrovet. Under his leadership as MD since 2009, the company has witnessed significant milestones, including a highly successful IPO in 2017, which was oversubscribed by over 96 times. Yadav is also credited with the creation of leading poultry brands such as Real Good Chicken and Yummiez.

Yadav completed his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Agricultural Science at Haryana Agricultural University, where he ranked 2nd in his class. He earned his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

His tenure will continue until August 31, 2025, after which Yadav will step down, with Sunil Kataria being appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director-designate from 5 May 2025, onwards.

According to the company, Kataria will assume the role of CEO & managing director for a five-year term, from 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2030, subject to shareholder approval.

Sunil Kataria is a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience across various sectors, including consumer packaged goods (CPG), telecom, and retail. Prior to this, he served as the managing director of Raymond Lifestyle. He previously served as the CEO of India & SAARC for Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL).

A graduate in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in marketing from IMT Ghaziabad, Kataria began his career at Marico and spent over a decade honing his skills in marketing and sales. He brings a wealth of expertise in building future-ready organizations and driving business growth.

Godrej Agrovet is an agribusiness company in India that focuses on research and development to improve the productivity of Indian farmers. It offers a range of products and services to increase crop and livestock yields sustainably. The company is a leader in various sectors, including animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry, and processed foods.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.4% to Rs 111.49 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 91.84 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 4.4% YoY to Rs 2,444.64 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Shares of Godrej Agrovet shed 1.49% to Rs 754.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

