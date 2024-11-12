DFS Secretary urges banks to use all means for updating of PMJDY accounts in a time bound manner

M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), chaired a meeting with all stakeholders for carrying out fresh Know Your Customer (re-KYC) process for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders, in New Delhi, yesterday.

The PMJDY was launched in 2014 and approximately 10.5 crore PMJDY accounts were opened in mission mode during the period August, 2014 to December 2014. These PMJDY accounts are becoming due for periodic updation or re-KYC now after 10 years.

During the meeting, Nagaraju suggested using all means for doing re-KYC - such as fingerprints, face recognition, taking declarations where no change in KYC documents occurred - through all channels like ATM, mobile banking, internet banking, and other available digital channels.

