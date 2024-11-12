Jharkhand prepares for first phase of Assembly elections

Extensive preparations are in place as Jharkhand heads to the polls for the first phase of its Assembly elections. Voting in 43 constituencies is scheduled for tomorrow (13 November), with thousands of election officials and security personnel mobilized to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Polling parties have been dispatched to their designated locations, with special measures for the 225 sensitive polling booths. These sensitive booths span five districts: West Singhbhum, Latehar, Lohardaga, Garhwa, and Gumla.

In total, 15,344 polling stations have been set up across the state. Over 200 companies of security forces are deployed in strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process. The election has drawn a large pool of candidates, with 683 contenders, including 73 women, competing for seats in this phase.

With a voter base of more than 13.7 million, Jharkhands electorate will play a decisive role in shaping the political landscape. The second phase of polling is scheduled for November 20 in 38 additional constituencies. Counting of votes is slated for November 23.

Hemant Soren is the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The tenure of the 5th Jharkhand Assembly will conclude on January 5, 2025. In the last elections, held in November-December 2019, a coalition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal formed the government, with Soren assuming the role of Chief Minister.

