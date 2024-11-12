Indices trade with minor gains; realty shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 194.92 points or 0.24% to 79,688.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 56.15 points or 0.23% to 24,200.45.
The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.69%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,087 shares rose and 1,489 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Sagility India were currently trading at Rs 32.53 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.43% as compared with the issue price of Rs 30.
The scrip was listed at Rs 31.06, exhibiting a premium of 3.53% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 32.60 and a low of 30.51. On the BSE, over 66.75 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Result Today:
Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.18%), 3M INDIA (up 0.53%), Ashoka Buildcon (up 0.18%), Aditya Vision (up 1.68%), BASF India (up 1.28%), Bosch (down 2.05%), CERA Sanitaryware (up 0.37%), CESC (down 0.26%), Cupid (up 0.79%), EIH (up 0.55%), Finolex Cables (down 0.42%), Greaves Cotton (up 1.00%), GSFC (up 0.28%), Infibeam Avenues (up 1.08%), Ingersoll-Rand (INDIA) (up 2.13%), ION Exchange (INDIA) (down 0.47%), Jyothy Labs (up 5.11%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (down 0.55%), KNR Constructions (up 1.08%), Sula Vineyards (up 0.96%), Marksans Pharma (up 2.37%), Medplus Health Services (down 0.30%), Minda Corporation (down 1.40%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.63%), Natco Pharma (up 2.05%), Nucleus Software (down 0.21%) and Zydus Wellness (up 0.87%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.94% to 984.95. The index declined 1.16% in past three consecutive trading sessions.
Macrotech Developers (up 7.84%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.83%), Raymond (up 2.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.84%), Sobha (up 1.59%) Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.44%), Godrej Properties (up 0.4%), DLF (up 0.37%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.33%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.04%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
H.G. Infra Engineering dropped 6.80% after the company reported 16.01% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 96.12 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5.46% YoY to Rs 902.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.
NMDC shed 0.82%. The company reported 18.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,211.57 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 4,918.91 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
Parag Milk Foods added 2.08% after the company reported 16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.2 crore on a 9.2% increase in revenue to Rs 871 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.
