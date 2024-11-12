Indices trade with minor gains; realty shares in demand

The domestic equity barometers traded with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded near the 24,200 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 194.92 points or 0.24% to 79,688.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 56.15 points or 0.23% to 24,200.45.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.69%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,087 shares rose and 1,489 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Sagility India were currently trading at Rs 32.53 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.43% as compared with the issue price of Rs 30.

The scrip was listed at Rs 31.06, exhibiting a premium of 3.53% to the issue price.

More From This Section

So far, the stock has hit a high of 32.60 and a low of 30.51. On the BSE, over 66.75 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Result Today:

Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.18%), 3M INDIA (up 0.53%), Ashoka Buildcon (up 0.18%), Aditya Vision (up 1.68%), BASF India (up 1.28%), Bosch (down 2.05%), CERA Sanitaryware (up 0.37%), CESC (down 0.26%), Cupid (up 0.79%), EIH (up 0.55%), Finolex Cables (down 0.42%), Greaves Cotton (up 1.00%), GSFC (up 0.28%), Infibeam Avenues (up 1.08%), Ingersoll-Rand (INDIA) (up 2.13%), ION Exchange (INDIA) (down 0.47%), Jyothy Labs (up 5.11%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (down 0.55%), KNR Constructions (up 1.08%), Sula Vineyards (up 0.96%), Marksans Pharma (up 2.37%), Medplus Health Services (down 0.30%), Minda Corporation (down 1.40%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.63%), Natco Pharma (up 2.05%), Nucleus Software (down 0.21%) and Zydus Wellness (up 0.87%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.94% to 984.95. The index declined 1.16% in past three consecutive trading sessions.

Macrotech Developers (up 7.84%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.83%), Raymond (up 2.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.84%), Sobha (up 1.59%) Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.44%), Godrej Properties (up 0.4%), DLF (up 0.37%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.33%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.04%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

H.G. Infra Engineering dropped 6.80% after the company reported 16.01% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 96.12 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5.46% YoY to Rs 902.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

NMDC shed 0.82%. The company reported 18.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,211.57 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 4,918.91 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Parag Milk Foods added 2.08% after the company reported 16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.2 crore on a 9.2% increase in revenue to Rs 871 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News