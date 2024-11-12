Hindalco Inds Q2 PAT jumps 78% YoY to Rs 3,909 crore

The Aditya Birla Group company's consolidated net profit surged 78.01% to Rs 3,909 crore in on 7.45% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 58,203 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The growth in profitability was driven by a strong operational performance by the India business, favourable macros and prudent cost management.

Profit before exceptional item and tax stood at Rs 6,157 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 92.53% YoY.

The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 514 crore during the quarter as against exceptional profit of Rs 33 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBTIDA grew by 49% YoY to Rs 9,100 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Novelis revenue stood at $4.3 billion in Q2 of FY25, up 5% YoY, driven by higher average aluminium prices.

Novelis reported an adjusted EBITDA of $462 million in September 2024 quarter, down 5% YoY, due to less favourable metal benefit, unfavourable product mix, and $25 million flood impact at Sierre. The firms adjusted EBITDA per ton, at $502, down 3.28% YoY.

Novelis total shipments of flat rolled products were at 945 KT in Q2 FY25, up 1% YoY, led by record beverage packaging shipments.

Aluminium upstream revenue was at Rs 9,125 crore in Q2 FY25, up 16% YoY. Downstream revenue was Rs 3,161 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 20% YoY. Sales of Downstream Aluminium stood at 103 KT, up 10% YoY.

Revenue from the copper business stood at Rs 13,114 crore, up 5% YoY, on account of higher average copper prices. Copper metal sales were 117 Kt in Q2 of FY25, down 13% YoY. Copper continuous cast rod (CCR) sales were at 90 Kt in the second quarter of FY25; down 10% YoY.

Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries said, Our India business delivered a strong operational performance in Q2 bolstered by our relentless focus on operational reliability and cost management. Consequently, our Aluminium India Upstream business reported an EBITDA per tonne of $1,349 the highest in the last 10 quarters and the best-in-industry globally. The Copper business achieved another record quarterly EBITDA.

Novelis global footprint allowed the company to achieve record beverage packaging shipments, partially offsetting the impact from the flooding-related outage at Sierre. During the quarter, we made significant progress across our growth projects in India Business and Novelis. Our companys robust cash flow generation enabled us to maintain a consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 1.2x.

Notably, Hindalco has been recognized as the World's Most Sustainable Aluminium Company for the fifth consecutive year in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment rankings 2024, achieving a score of 87 out of 100up 9 points from last years score, and our highest score till date. This achievement underscores our comprehensive approach to ESG, with dedicated efforts towards water positivity, zero waste to landfill, net-zero emissions, and preserving biodiversity.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalco's aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making.

Shares of Hindalco Industries rose 0.89% to Rs 661 on the BSE.

