Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 619.15 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 5.46% to Rs 49.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 619.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 561.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.13% to Rs 52.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 1956.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2168.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

