Global Education consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 20.26% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 28.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 72.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.4818.44 -11 72.2874.31 -3 OPM %39.5642.08 -48.2858.97 - PBDT7.208.52 -15 40.5649.16 -17 PBT5.727.35 -22 36.9744.83 -18 NP4.255.33 -20 28.1933.83 -17

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

