Global Education consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 20.26% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 28.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 72.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.4818.4472.2874.3139.5642.0848.2858.977.208.5240.5649.165.727.3536.9744.834.255.3328.1933.83

